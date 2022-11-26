Janis Moser with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Janis Moser (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/25/2022
Nick Schmaltz (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/25/2022
The Bruins lost goalie Linus Ullmark to injury in Friday's win over the Hurricanes. Here's the latest update on his status.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders may be ready to take a step to a bigger college coaching job. Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State, has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado and has interest in the job, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports. Sanders’ track record at [more]
Argentina will be eliminated from the World Cup if it loses to Mexico.
John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
The Bruins and Penguins have both unveiled the jerseys they'll wear for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. Check them out here.
When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 15 years old, his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas was the epicenter of the civil rights movement. Amid efforts to integrate local high schools, protests erupted. White students tried to block Black students from entering the building. In a new article regarding the potential influence of Jones over the [more]
St. John Bosco handed Mater Dei its first loss since the 2019 Southern Section Division 1 championship game to send Monarchs coach Bruce Rollinson into retirement.
Bob Myers revealed that DeMarcus Cousins asked him why he is not in the league right now.
As the tears dripped off her face, Kayla Harrison admitted "I want to crawl out of my skin," but she faced the music and answered questions with zero excuses.
‘Awful and unneccessary’ posts were deleted less than half an hour after being shared
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced Monday at a news conference, the school announced Saturday. The 47-year-old Rhule quickly turned around downtrodden programs at Temple and Baylor before leaving for the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers.
This isn't the first time things have gotten weird between Belichick and Thielen.
The latest successful college coach turned failed NFL coach is going back to college. Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has become the new coach at Nebraska. The school has announced his arrival. As of Friday, Nebraska had reportedly “zeroed in” on Rhule. Given that Nebraska is a public university, the details of Rhule’s deal eventually [more]
Two years ago, Aaron Rodgers had an extended talk with Jalen Hurts after the game, Hurts' first extended time at QB.
The Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.
The Jets got defensive rookie of the year candidate Sauce Gardner with the fourth pick in the draft. The Seahawks snared defensive rookie of the year candidate Tariq Woolen nearly 150 picks later, in round five. So why didn’t Seattle take Tariq Woolen sooner? “We didn’t have to,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. [more]
Saudi Arabia had two looks from a penalty kick but wasn't able to get past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny
On Friday night, for the first time this season, the foursome at the heart of Golden State's offense all played efficient, productive offensive games.
DeAndre Hopkins heard Charvarius Ward calling him "steroid boy," and would love to settle the dispute in the boxing ring.