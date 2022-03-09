Janis Moser with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Jakub Vrana, out since camp with a shoulder injury, is finally ready to play again for the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday vs. Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz followed his franchise-record seven-point game with two goals and two assists, and the Arizona Coyotes overwhelmed the Detroit Red Wings 9-2 on Tuesday. Schmaltz had two goals and five assists in an 8-5 victory over Ottawa on Saturday, and his 11 points in two games is also a franchise record. “It’s pretty special,” Schmaltz said.
