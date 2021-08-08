Jane Withers Dies: Former Child Star And Voice Actress Was 95

Former child star Jane Withers died on Saturday evening in Burbank, California, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 95.

The Atlanta native began a career in show business as a young child thanks to her mother’s determination to have one child in show business. Even her name was picked specifically so that “even with a long last name like Withers, it would fit on a marquee,” according to a statement from her daughter Kendall Errair.

“My mother was such a special lady, Errair said. “She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was.”

Her first starring role was in the 1935 film, Ginger, which she began filming on her ninth birthday. For the remainder of the 1930s, Jane appeared in three to five films per year. She and her mother would stand on the corner of the street on Hollywood Boulevard, staring at her perfectly fit name on the marquee.

From a young age, Withers was heavily involved in all aspects of her films; sitting in writers’ meetings and suggesting dialogue, offering casting choices, and negotiating deals with the studios. Jane Withers was the only child star to complete a seven-year contract.

