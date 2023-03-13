Jane Slater's update on TE Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys free agent market
NFL Network's Jane Slater shares an update on tight end Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys free agent market.
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
Before the Raiders officially released Derek Carr last month, they were trying to trade him to get some measure of compensation for the quarterback. But a trade always seemed unlikely given that Carr had a no-trade clause and realistically had no incentive to help Las Vegas after the organization had decided to move on from [more]
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
As you may know, we’ve been fascinated by the possibility that the Commanders have been lurking for a chance to pounce on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. With Baltimore using the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, any other team can talk to Jackson (as of today) and sign him to an offer sheet. The Commanders, coincidentally [more]
According to Rob Demovsky, both the Packers and Jets are in a holding pattern as Aaron Rodgers still hasn't told either team what he plans to do in 2023.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon didn't seemed thrilled to hear that the Dolphins are acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a blockbuster trade.
The waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers. He says a decision is coming soon, but who knows how he defines the term? Assuming that the Jets find out by Wednesday whether Rodgers will accept a trade to New York, and in the event Rodgers decides not to change teams, the question becomes what will the [more]
The Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson around this time last year and gave him a contract that they’ve restructured ahead of the start of the new league year. According to multiple reports, the Browns have converted the bulk of Watson’s $46 million base salary to a signing bonus. The move creates nearly $36 million in [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to tender contracts to their final two ERFAs, Bobby Price and Tommy Kraemer
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
7 objectives for the Eagles when the new league year starts in order to repeat their Super Bowl season.
Now that the Carolina Panthers have acquired the No. 1 pick from the Bears, a look at which teams might select the top four quarterbacks in the draft.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
We asked Detroit Lions fans to voice their opinions, and now we bring you the results of our "one big move" poll in NFL free agency 2023.
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best player in the NFL. Every year, they’ll be reshuffling the various parts around him, in an effort to reload for yet another championship run. This year will feature departures and arrivals. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for it. “NFL is going to be wild this next week!” [more]
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.