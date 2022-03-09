Jane Slater: Top four most realistic QB options for Saints in 2022
NFL Network's Jane Slater shares the top four most realistic QB options for New Orleans Saints in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Kyle Dvorchak analyzes each team's offseason needs, draft capital, salary cap, pending free agents and more leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Watch: NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reviews how the Seahawks, Broncos trade for Russell Wilson came about on the Rich Eisen show.
Over the past four seasons, the Northeast Conference has delivered four different league champions. Will it be a fifth different champion this season?
Mike Williams is capitalizing on a breakout season with a new extension.
The Colts currently have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, none is in the first round. They traded that one to get quarterback Carson Wentz.
Chicago Sky F Candace Parker spoke with Yahoo Sports women’s basketball expert Cassandra Negley about progress made in the Women’s NCAA Tournament since her time at Tennessee, her picks to make noise in this year’s tournament, and why South Carolina may be the hungriest team in the nation. Candace Parker joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Degree’s Bracket Gap Challenge. While society continues to make strides in elevating women’s athletics, the goal of the Bracket Gap Challenge is to draw more attention to the women’s game and in turn, help drive even more promotion, attendance, and funding. Candace encourages fans to fill out a Women’s March Madness® Tournament bracket at BracketGapChallenge.com.
RIP to an NFL trailblazer.
The NFL's quarterback carousel continues to spin, as the Commanders are set to land Carson Wentz from the Colts in a trade.
The AFC West is now stacked at the quarterback position.
Wentz is headed to his third team in two years.
The Russell Wilson-Broncos trade is the most recent example of how the rest of the league views the Commanders.
ogether, these moves mean a serious roster makeover is underway.
Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay, likely for the long term. So what should the Packers do with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love?
Here's how current and former players are reacting to the shocking news on Twitter.
If the Seahawks are really rebuilding their roster, as it looks like they are, Howie Roseman could make a bold move, and rewrite his own troubled draft history.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been informed he is being released by Seattle. Wagner confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after the team agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Seattle is expected to make Wagner's release official Wednesday.
Even though the Panthers weren't one of the teams securing a star QB on Tuesday, they may have gotten some good news in a move that went under the radar.
The combine helped reshape the first round of the NFL draft, starting at the top, where the Jaguars could be drawn to OT Ikem Ekwonu.
New photos show the victim in a reported beating involving New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend. The images reveal new information that led to the altercation and arrest of two players now facing charges.
The Giants are reportedly making an addition to their offensive line group.