Jane Slater: Ron Rivera 'stunned' by Markus Paul's hospitalization

Diego Maradona suffered a heart attack according to his lawyer Three days of mourning announced in Argentina Underwent surgery for a blood clot on the brain earlier this month Jim White: With astonishing control and a ferocious will to win, he was as brave as he was skilful The life and times of Maradona in pictures: The highs and lows of his career Share your memories of Maradona here Obituary: Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers the game has ever seen Diego Maradona, one of football's greatest-ever players, has died aged 60. The 1986 World Cup winner had surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month. The Argentine Football Association confirmed he had died this afternoon. "The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts," they said. Another of football's greats, Pele, has led the tributes to: "Certainly, one day we'll kick a ball together in the sky above." Follow latest updates and reaction here.