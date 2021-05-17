Jane Slater provides latest updates on Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
NFL Network's Jane Slater breaks down the latest Dallas Cowboys news. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -A hat-trick from Ante Rebic helped AC Milan thrash struggling Torino 7-0 in Serie A on Wednesday to move a step closer to securing a return to the Champions League next season. Milan have not played in Europe's premier competition since 2014, but a comprehensive victory in Turin kept them third in the standings, three points clear of Juventus in fifth with two games to play. Full back Theo Hernandez scored early on with a thunderous strike, before Franck Kessie's penalty gave Milan a two-goal lead at the interval.
MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.
CHICAGO (AP) Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to secure the second seed.
The majority of the league skipped the anthem.
Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/16/2021
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
Someone played a cruel hoax on ex-Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant
With an NBA playoff play-in game looming against the Warriors, the Lakers' LeBron James argued that Steph Curry is the league's MVP this season.
Steph Curry scored 16 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to make sure the Warriors would secure the 8th seed in the play-in.
Shohei Ohtani's two-run go-ahead homer in the ninth inning proved to be the difference in a 6-5 win over the Red Sox as the Angels avoided a sweep at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.
Trainer Bob Baffert issued a statement Saturday in which he apologized for his handling of the announcement of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test
For Goff, the game offers more than a chance to serve the Rams some how-do-you-like-me-now. It’s to show he’s a bonafide NFL starter at all. This whole season is.
The long, difficult process of learning the New England Patriots playbook has begun for the team's 2021 NFL Draft picks, including rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
Westbrook and Beal had a moment postgame after the Wizards clinched an eight seed in the postseason.
Cade Cunningham is top prize in NBA draft, and Detroit Pistons could sorely use him. Here are the updated 2021 NBA draft lottery odds and standings.
The injury bug has caught the Mets again.
Edson Barboza recalls his bizarre-looking, delayed knockout of Shane Burgos at UFC 262.
Here is what drivers were talking about after the race.
Oklahoma softball picked up the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in Sunday night's bracket reveal.