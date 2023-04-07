Jane Slater brings the crew up to speed with latest Cowboys news
NFL Network's Jane Slater brings the crew up to speed with the latest Dallas Cowboys news.
The Cowboys chose to let Elliott see his market firsthand, and even as they insist a reunion is plausible, it's more likely they'll go with a younger, fresher and cheaper player.
Ronald Jones played in six games with the Chiefs last season.
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
Dallas is a half-game back of Oklahoma City for 10th after the Thunder's win Thursday night.
Here are the details on who makes the weekend at the Masters.
Does the value lie with Adesanya, who closed as a -225 favorite in the last fight, or is the new champion being short-changed after finishing the former champ?
Despite not playing in an NBA game this season, Mac McClung had a pretty strong year.
Who will make it through the second round and into the weekend at Augusta National?
The rule change comes after an appeals panel kept fines and suspensions in place but removed Hendrick's points penalties.
Sedona Prince will play one last college season after all.
"To go around this place bogey-free is pretty cool."
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger react to Angel Reese’s thoughts on Jill Biden’s invitation to Iowa & a new committee to try to further women’s college athletics.
Rahm is tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka.
Brooks Koepka looked like the major killer of old in Round 1 of the Masters.
Woods finished two over Thursday, but had a front row view of what it will take to compete here in the 87th Masters. Hovland, a 25-year-old from Norway via Oklahoma State, went 7-under and sits tied with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka for first.
In addition to speeding up the game, the new rules were intended to tip the scales back toward offense.
The NBA acknowledged in the decision that officials "could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation."
It's the second time in less than a month that NASCAR has penalized Hendrick cars, though an appeals panel overturned the previous points penalties.
Hill wants to get into "the business side" once his NFL career is over.