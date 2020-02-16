Jan Blachowicz earns bonus for first-round knockout at UFC on ESPN+ 25

Jan Blachowicz at UFC on ESPN+ 22

Following Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz fight card in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses stemming from the event. Jan Blachowicz, Scott Holtzman, Jim Miller, and Daniel Rodriguez banked the $50,000 incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the lightweight match between Holtzman and Miller on the preliminary fight card. The two engaged in a back and forth fire fight that ended with Holtzman defeating Miller on the scorecards by unanimous decision.

Blachowicz earned a Performance of the Night award for his first-round knockout of Corey Anderson in the main event. As Anderson threw a leg kick, Blachowicz countered with a right hand that sent Anderson crashing to the canvas. Blachowicz followed up with a hammer fist to finish the fight. With the win, Blachowicz may have earned a title shot against champion Jon Jones.

Rodriguez took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round submission win over Tim Means in the featured fight on the under card. Rodriguez hurt Means with punches and was able to finish the fight with a standing guillotine choke midway through the second frame.

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz took place at the Santa Ana Star Center with 14,533 spectators in attendance. The fight promotion reported taking in $1,303,320 in gate receipts. The event featured 13 bouts. Seven fights went the distance, one ended in a submission finish, three resulted in knockouts, and two ended in disqualifications due to illegal knees.