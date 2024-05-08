Jan Blachowicz campaigns for rematch with UFC champ Alex Pereira: ‘He knocked out everybody – not me’

Jan Blachowicz thinks he’s the toughest matchup available for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Blachowicz welcomed Pereira to the 205-pound division in July 2023 at UFC 291 but was on the wrong end of a split decision. Pereira went on to finish Jiri Prochazka to claim the vacant light heavyweight belt, then achieved his first defense when he knocked out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 this past month.

Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA, 12-7-1 UFC) is still adamant he won the initial encounter and would love to run things back with Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) to prove he’s superior.

“He is not a better fighter than me, and I believe that I deserve the rematch,” Blachowicz said in an interview with Fanatics View. “When he fight against me, I still believe that I won this fight.

“(Judges) see different scores, but I believe that I won this fight against him, and I believe that I deserve the rematch. He knocked out everybody – not me. When I come back, I believe that I can fight against him one more time.”

Blachowicz, No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie light heavyweight rankings, hasn’t fought since the defeat to Pereira due to injuries. The Polish fighter underwent a second shoulder surgery in March, and is targeting a return within the calendar year.

“Everyday is a little bit better but still I need more time to recover and to fix correctly,” Blachowicz said. “So I think my next fight will be at the end of the year, not earlier.”

In the meantime, Blachowicz would like to see Magomed Ankalaev get the next title shot – not Prochazka, who Pereira recently stated is likely next in line.

“I want to see Pereira against Ankalaev because this is the hardest opponent for him right now,” Blachowicz said. “Because I’m not in the division because I’m out for a couple more months. He is the most dangerous fighter for him.”

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

Jul

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue…

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue…

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue…

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue…

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue…

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue…

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Alex Pereira

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) and Alex Pereira (blue…

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) and Alex Pereira (blue gloves) react after their fight during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 291 - Blachowicz vs Pereira

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) and Alex Pereira (blue…

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) and Alex Pereira (blue gloves) react after their fight during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Pereira def. Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291 Scorecard

Alex Pereira - ufc 291 post-fight interview 2

Alex Pereira - ufc 291 post-fight interview 1

Alex Pereira - ufc 291 post-fight interview

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie