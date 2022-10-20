JaMychal Green cites Warriors, Nuggets' differences, inspired to win ring

JaMychal Green inspired to win ring in freer Warriors role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The reason JaMychal Green joined the Warriors is simple: He wants to win a ring.

The veteran forward tallied eight points and seven rebounds on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in 23 minutes off the bench in the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

In speaking to reporters on Thursday, Green discussed the difference between his new role with the Warriors and his previous role on the Denver Nuggets.

"It's a lot more freer here," Green said. "They just let you play. You just gotta come in and do the right thing. I know my role, I'm not going to get outside of that. I know who Steph [Curry] Klay [Thompson] and Jordan [Poole] are. They the main targets, they the main focus of the offense, so you just gotta do your part and knock down open shots."

The nine-year veteran has averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on 47.2 percent shooting from the field and 36.7 percent from 3-point range throughout his career. Green signed with the Warriors in July after being bought out by the Oklahoma City Thunder and his reason for choosing Golden State is simple.

"I came here to win a championship," Green added. "After seeing all those rings [Tuesday], I gotta get me one."

Green came to the right place. Fresh off their fourth championship in eight seasons, the Warriors certainly have the track record any title-hungry veteran would be searching for.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast