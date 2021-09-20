The 49ers saw three of their running backs get hurt in Sunday’s win over the Eagles, so they are looking at some potential additions to the roster this week.

According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, and T.J. Yeldon. Johnson was released off of the Jaguars’ practice squad last week, Miller was released by Washington in August, and Yeldon’s last time with an NFL team was with the Bills last season.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Monday press conference that JaMycal Hasty is going to be out for a while after hurting his ankle on Sunday. He ran five times for 38 yards in the 17-11 win in Philadelphia.

Shanahan said that Elijah Mitchell is day-to-day with a shoulder injury and Trey Sermon is in the concussion protocol. The 49ers also lost Raheem Mostert for the season when he hurt his knee in Week One.

JaMycal Hasty out a while, 49ers working out running backs after injury-filled Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk