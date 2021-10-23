JaMycal Hasty is expected to return to action Sunday

The 49ers will activate running back JaMycal Hasty off injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Hasty injured his ankle in Week 2 and went on injured reserve Sept. 25. The 49ers designated him to return this week, and he practiced all week.

“I expect him to be full go,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in quotes distributed by the team. “He had a real good week, which you never know when they’re coming back from a high ankle. But he looked good Monday and continued all the way to today. So, no concerns.”

The 49ers will have to make a roster move before 4 p.m. ET Saturday to get Hasty on the roster.

He will join Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon in sharing backfield duties.

Hasty has played 41 snaps in two games this season, gaining 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 touches.

