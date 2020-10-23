JaMycal Hasty details why Bobby Turner, 49ers were 'best fit' for him

Hasty details why 49ers, RB coach Turner were 'best fit' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were more than a few NFL teams courting JaMycal Hasty after he went undrafted in March, but the rookie knew the 49ers would be the best fit.

The shifty running back put together a solid senior season at Baylor with 811 all-purpose yards, including 109 carries and 25 receptions. His versatility made him an attractive prospect to Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Bobby Turner.

Little did the 49ers coaches know, the feelings were mutual.

“I think just coming out this was the best fit for me in terms of what I’m able to do, my skill set and the scheme of this offense,” Hasty said on Thursday. “I feel like they were the best fit for me as a player.

“That’s my reason for coming here and also to be coached by a legend in coach Bobby T. You can’t pass that up.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Hasty long has admired Turner, who has been a key influence on notable late-round running backs like Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, as well as New York Giants tailback Devonta Freeman, and the 49ers' own Tevin Coleman, who both played under Turner in Atlanta. The 71-year-old coach already has made an impact on the rookie running back.

“I think coach Turner is a legend at this job,” Hasty said. “He doesn’t let you get comfortable he always pushes you every day, he’s always coaching. That’s something that I can definitely respect and appreciate as a player.”

After starter Raheem Mostert left the game with a high ankle sprain, Hasty was thrust into action in the 49ers’ Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He carried the ball nine times for 37 yards, adding some fresh legs to the banged-up backfield.

Hasty’s 15 offensive snaps against the Rams were the most of his four games on the active game-day roster. He previously carried the ball twice for nine yards in the team’s Week 3 win over the New York Giants.

The rookie said there hasn’t been any one thing that has surprised him about life in the NFL. It all has just felt natural.

“No nerves,” Hasty said. “Just go out there and play football. I’ve been doing it my whole life. I just try to go out there and just make it football. Don’t think too much, just go out and play, have fun, and live with the results.”

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound rookie might be similar to other players who have benefited from Turner’s coaching, but Hasty doesn’t compare himself to anyone else. He’d prefer to make his own name while becoming a more prominent part of the 49ers offense.

“Never really modeled my game after anybody,” Hasty said. “There’s guys who I recognize and understand they’re great at the position but not one specific person where I want to model my game after them. I kind of just try to create my own lane and be the best version of myself I can possibly be.”