Jammie Robinson runs official 4.59-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Florida State Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Florida State Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab a two-shot lead in the second round of the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
After the Warriors' double-digit win over the Clippers, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr explained why the team sagged off Russell Westbrook so much.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Some teams thrived, some floundered, and others remained a confusing mess as the NHL trade deadline came and went.
MLB teams are still allowed to shift, kinda.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Which teams fared the best and worst with the deals made before the 2023 NHL trade deadline? We recap the biggest winners and losers of what might have been the most exciting trade deadline ever.
DeMarcus Cousins is showing Kings fans and the team love amid their turnaround 2022-23 NBA season.
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is confident he knows "exactly" how the UFC 285 title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will unfold.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks provided an odd "mentally strong" compliment to Warriors star Steph Curry in a recent interview with ESPN.
Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell led the Charlotte 49ers to their only Final Four in 1977. After that, his life got even more interesting.
The Mets played the Washington Nationals on Friday afternoon as their spring training slate continued.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to believe that the time is now to let his wishes for 2023 be known. His current team and potentially interested teams may feel otherwise. So where will Rodgers eventually end up? Via Oddschecker.com, the Raiders are a -200 favorite to land Rodgers, with the Jets at +140 and [more]
AP Mazi Smith was unable to flash his freak athletic skills during drills competetion yesterday due to a hamstring injury, but he did compete in the bench press today and needless to say he was impressive.
Check out the results from the official UFC 285 weigh-ins, featuring Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to know how the SEC could make Auburn, Tennessee and LSU the fixed opponents for the Tide. The answer is easy.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and one important detail he accidently left out in his conversation with the running back.
IU basketball closes out the regular season with a Senior Night finale against Michigan on Sunday.