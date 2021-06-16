Jamison Crowder on taking a pay cut to stay with the Jets: ‘It’s a business’

After being Gang Green’s most productive receiver over the past two seasons, Jamison Crowder says he has no ill will towards the Jets after taking a pay cut.

“It’s a business,” Crowder said Tuesday after negotiating a deal to stay in the Big Apple but with a presumed big trim from his original $10 million base salary. ”You just got to realize and understand it’s a business... I’m just ready to get out there and try to get a connection with the QB and do what I can to help the offense.”

Terms of the new deal have not been disclosed.

Crowder, in the final year of a three-year, $28.5 million deal he signed before the 2019 season, said the Jets approached him about taking a pay cut. He said he isn’t going to allow a reduced salary to affect his play.

“I really didn’t have much of a reaction,” Crowder said on the first day of the Jets’ mandatory mini camp. “I just understand that it’s a business, that was just kind of what it was.”

Crowder has been the best player on a lousy Jets offense over the past two seasons. He’s had 137 catches for 1,532 yards with 12 touchdowns in two seasons with Gang Green, so he was somewhat surprised that he was asked to take a pay cut.

“A little bit surprised but like I said it’s a business, it is what it is. I’m here now ... ready to rock out.”

When Crowder was asked if he thought about forcing his way out of New York, he gave an indirect answer.

“I sat down and spoke with my agent about some things,” Crowder said. “We got things worked out now, so that’s kind of my mentality. I just want to get back out on the field and start making plays.”

As for his new quarterback, Crowder sees talent in Zach Wilson.

“I think that he’s a baller,” Crowder said. “I haven’t really had a lot of opportunity to watch him much just being honest, just being absent [and] away from here. But today you definitely kind of see the talent. I just think that he’ll get better with time and he’ll be ready to go when the season comes.”

Crowder did not attend OTAs as he worked through his contract situation.

Along with the high price tag, another reason why some thought Crowder’s roster spot may be in jeopardy was the addition of second-round pick Elijah Moore.

But Crowder never saw Moore as a threat. He feels everybody will have an opportunity to produce.

“I actually like him man, he’s a heck of a ballplayer,” Crowder said. “I definitely think that if we can get things right with the offense everybody can eat and we can have a successful season. I’ve been in an offense before when I was in Washington where we had three, four really talented guys: [DeSean Jackson], Pierre (Garçon), Jordan Reed and myself and a couple other guys. I’ve been in a system where we’re had a lot of talent, and if done right everybody can eat.”

Crowder didn’t practice much on the first day of minicamp as the Jets wanted to take it slow with him.

QUICK CAMP OBSERVATIONS

- The Jets reported full attendance.

- Zach Wilson was average Tuesday as he went 3-for-7 during the team periods including two interceptions. One wasn’t his fault as Vyncint Smith dropped a pass that Jason Pinnock picked off. Wilson, the second overall pick, was 11-of-14 during 7-on-7 periods with two touchdowns, both during red zone work. He had moments when he held the ball longer than needed, though.

- Key offseason acquisition Corey Davis practiced briefly during the first team period and on the first play Wilson hit him over the middle for a 20 yard gain. He didn’t participate for the rest of practice as the Jets eased him back in.

- It’s almost repetitive at this point but Elijah Moore continues to impress. During 7-on-7, he caught a deep pass down the sidelines with Bryce Hall in tight coverage.

- Denzel Mims, who’s been in and out of offseason practices because of an illness, ran with the second team. When Davis stopped practicing, Mims still ran with the second team. Moore replaced Davis on the outside while Braxton Berrios was in the slot. Not a surprise because when Mims has practiced, he hasn’t made much noise. Could be a situation where the starting receivers in 11 personnel are Crowder, Davis and Moore.

KEEP AN EYE ON THE ROOKIE CORNERBACKS

There’s been questions about the Jets’ cornerback group due to their inexperience and overall talent.

So there’s a plethora of opportunities for somebody in the group to emerge. Jason Pinnock and Brandin Echols were given an opportunity to run with the first team Tuesday and both record interceptions.

Bless Austin was rehabbing during practice which explains why Pinnock — the fifth-round pick out Pitt — of got an opportunity to run with the first team.

During the second session of 11-on-11, Wilson forced a pass into traffic over the middle. It got tipped up and Echols caught it and took it to the crib.

WIDE OPEN RUNNING BACK ROOM

Robert Saleh wants a running back by committee approach versus a bell cow.

“If you have one, you have one, but you never want to force the issue. You want to share the load and give these guys more of a chance to have longevity in their careers,” Saleh said. “I do believe that when you come out at them in waves, it’s a lot harder on a defense.”

Those fighting for those carries in this open competition are Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, Austin Walter and Josh Adams.

It’s hard to get a read on who will emerge from this competition because the Jets consistently rotate backs in practice.

One moment, it’s Carter or Coleman getting carries with the first team, then another period it’s Perine or Johnson.

This battle won’t be solved until after the preseason so fantasy owners don’t draft a running back from the Jets.