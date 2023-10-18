Jamison Crowder is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Commanders only gained 193 yards and picked up 13 first downs last Sunday, but they left Atlanta with a 24-16 win over the Falcons.

Short fields had a lot to do with that result. None of the Commanders' four scoring drives covered more than 56 yards and the longest of them ended with a field goal. The short touchdown dives were a result of strong play on defense and special teams.

The latter was responsible for the shortest field when Jamison Crowder returned a punt 61 yards to set the Commanders up on the Atlanta 11-yard-line. Antonio Gibson's touchdown came a few plays later and the Commanders led the rest of the way.

Crowder didn't have any other returns, but that one was enough to land him NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.