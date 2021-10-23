Jamison Crowder keeps focus on Jets ahead of NFL trade deadline: 'It's something that I don't pay attention to'

Jamison Crowder flips ball cropped 10/3/2021

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder might be a player to watch with the 2021 NFL trade deadline set for Nov. 2, but he is not thinking about his future. Ahead of Week 7's road trip to the New England Patriots -- a 1 p.m. game Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. -- Crowder shrugged off the idea that the next two weeks could be his last with Gang Green.

"It's something that I don't pay attention to," he said Friday. "I mean, obviously, it's a part of the business. But my main focus is to come out each day and prepare for this week, and that's just how I view it. Obviously, I haven't thought about anything. I just think about coming in here, getting ready for Sunday."

New York signed Crowder in March 2019 to a three-year, $28.5 million contract with $17 million guaranteed. Since the Jets added Crowder, a former Washington Football Team playmaker from 2015-18, he has seen his production fluctuate depending on targets.



Crowder's best season with the Jets was his first, as a fifth-year pro in 2019, catching 78 passes on 122 targets for 833 yards (10.7 average) and six touchdowns while starting 12 of 16 games. Despite missing four games in 2020, Crowder made 12 appearances (seven starts), recording 59 receptions on 89 targets for 699 yards (11.8 average) and six touchdowns.

"My main focus is to come out here each and every day, give what I can for the team, play my role as the slot receiver and go out there and do what I do on Sundays," Crowder said.

"That's what I think and that's just kind of where my mind is at."

The Jets (1-4), entering New England (2-4), are in a different spot with their rebuild compared to when they inked Crowder. With 11 catches for 85 yards (7.7 average) and one touchdown on 15 targets in two games -- while missing time due to COVID-19 protocols and a groin injury -- Crowder's future is uncertain, but he attacks his job.

"Obviously, as a receiver, yeah, you want the football, but it is what it is," Crowder said. "Some games just have a different flow. Some games I've been a part of games where the running game is really flowing, and wasn't a receiver's day -- like, yeah, obviously, I want the ball, but we got the win. Whatever was working that day, you know what I'm saying, was kind of the flavor of the day.

"So I don't really think about it either. It is what it is. You have a lot of talent. There's only one football that can be distributed. So you've got to just be able to go out there and do what you can. When the opportunity comes, just make a play."