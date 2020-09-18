The Jets Offense is going to have to try to bounce back from a dismal opener without its top receiver.

Jamison Crowder missed practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury and head coach Adam Gase announced on Friday that Crowder will not play against the 49ers.

The Jets are also without injured second-round pick Denzel Mims, so they now have Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios as the healthy wideouts on the active roster. Lawrence Cager, Josh Malone and Jaleel Scott could be called up from the practice squad to flesh out that thin group.

Crowder had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 27-17 loss to Buffalo. He had 78 catches for 833 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Jamison Crowder out for Jets in Week Two originally appeared on Pro Football Talk