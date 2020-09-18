Jamison Crowder injury could be break for 49ers against Jets in Week 2

Crowder's injury could be big break for 49ers against Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are dealing with a litany of injuries at wide receiver, but they're not the only ones. The New York Jets, their Week 2 opponent, are in a similar predicament and could be without their top wideout on Sunday.

Jamison Crowder has a hamstring injury and did not practice on Thursday. Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters that Crowder isn't a candidate for IR at the moment, but also said "we need to make sure that he's good before we put him out there."

Crowder led all Jets receivers with seven receptions (on 13 targets) for 115 yards and a touchdown in New York's 27-17 Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With second-round pick Denzel Mims already on IR, the Jets can ill afford to lose Crowder, too.

In addition to wide receiver, the 49ers also are dealing with multiple injuries in their secondary. Richard Sherman was placed on IR earlier this week, and fellow cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is in concussion protocol. San Francisco historically has struggled in games that Sherman has missed, but if Crowder is unable to play Sunday, the challenge won't be as daunting.

The 49ers already were significant favorites heading into Sunday's game at MetLife stadium. Crowder's absence would make things even tougher on the Jets.