Jamison Crowder exits practice after foot injury

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder missed seven games for Washington while dealing with a right ankle injury last season, but that didn’t stop the Jets from making him one of their free agent acquisitions this offseason.

The team is now waiting to see if Crowder’s going to miss any time this summer for similar reasons. Crowder had to leave Monday’s practice early after suffering an apparent injury to his left foot or ankle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to reporters at the practice, Crowder removed his cleats and walked to the back with the help of a trainer.

Crowder joins Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa at the top of the Jets depth chart at wide receiver. There’s little certainty behind that trio, so any time off for Crowder would be an opportunity for others to make their case for playing time.

UPDATE 11:42 a.m. ET: Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Crowder hurt his foot and will have an MRI.