Jamison Crowder among surprise Jets on injury report ahead of Week 7

The Jets first injury report for this week against the Buffalo Bills was released on Wednesday, and a couple surprises were seen among the players that were limited for practice.

WR Jamison Crowder (groin) and K Sam Ficken (right groin) were both limited in practice, and both injuries are new for these players. Crowder has already missed two games this season with a hamstring strain.

Easily the Jets’ No. 1 receiver at the moment, Crowder’s status will be closely monitored to see whether or not he will be available on Sunday. The same can be said for Ficken, as an injury ruling him out against Buffalo means the Jets need to go get a kicker for the game. Chandler Catanzaro was Ficken’s competition during training camp, so that’s an option there.

Also on the injury list was Breshad Perriman, who is now dealing with a knee injury along with an ankle injury. He finally returned from the IR last week against the Dolphins and had four catches for 62 yards on eight targets.

G Alex Lewis was the only Jet that didn’t practice, as his shoulder injury is really bothering him. On the other side of the offensive line, Mekhi Becton is limited with his shoulder injury and could make his return as Adam Gase noted earlier this week.

Sam Darnold is also limited and Gase said that “all options are available” when asked if the third-year quarterback could be under center this week.

And finally, WR Braxtos Berrios (quad) and LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) were both full practice participants, so they should be good to go barring any setbacks this week.