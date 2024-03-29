Jamison Battle to take part in college basketball 3-point shooting contest

Just when Ohio State forward Jamison Battle thought he had donned the OSU basketball uniform for the last time, it looks as though he’ll be able to wear it one more time.

That’s because Battle was invited to participate in the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships out in Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

The full list of contestants have yet to be announced, but Battle was a sharpshooter for the Buckeyes after transferring from Minnesota last season. He shot 43.3% from deep as one of the top percentages in all of college basketball.

👌 @battletime510 has accepted an invitation to the Hanes Men's 3-Point Championship at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. The competition takes place during the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships airing Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/3Rw7uhK6WC — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) March 28, 2024

The event will air Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, so get ready to cheer on the Scarlet and Gray one last time.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire