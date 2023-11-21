Jamir Watkins' 19 points leads Florida State men's basketball over UNLV

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Jamir Watkins led four Seminoles in double figure scoring with19 points and a career-high eight assists as Florida State advanced to the championship game of the Sunshine Slam with an 83-75 win over UNLV at the Ocean Center. Watkins scored 14 second-half points as Florida State led the entire game for the third time this season in gaining their first-ever victory over UNLV.

Watkins (19 points), Darin Green Jr. (16), Cam Corhen (14), and De'Ante Green (10) all scored in double figures as Florida State led by double digits for much of the second half. The Seminoles led by 16 in the second half, and outscored the Runnin' Rebels on points off of turnovers (23-19), fast break points (18-9), and points off the bench (26-21).

Watkins led the team in scoring for the second time this season as he tied his career-high as a Seminole. He also scored 19 points in Florida State's win over Central Michigan in their first game of the Sunshine Slam. His eight assists marked a career-high.

Watkins closed out the first half with a buzzer-beating 3-point shot just inside of half-court entering into the half to give the Seminoles a 42-35 advantage.

Green Jr. enjoyed a standout game as he scored 16 points on two made 3-point field goals. In just 36 games as a Seminole he has now made 100 3-point shots. Green Jr. became the 25th player in school history to make 100 or more 3-point field-goals. He was the Seminoles' second-leading scorer as he finished four of four from the free throw line.

Corhen created a hot start for the Seminoles as he scored six of Florida State's first nine points with a layup and two dunks in the first three minutes of the game. He was nearly perfect from the field (six of seven) in scoring his 14 points. Corhen was perfect from the free throw line (two of two) and generous with his teammates as he blocked two shots, earned two steals, and totaled two assists.

The Seminoles found their biggest lead of the game (16 points) with under three minutes to play. The Seminoles shot a season-high .627 from the field.

The Runnin' Rebels had five players scoring in double digits, with their leading scorer being fifth year Kalib Boone putting up 15 points.

After tonight's victory over UNLV, the Seminoles move on to the championship game of the 2023 Sunshine Slam taking on the winner of the Colorado vs. Richmond game. The championship game takes place in Ocean Center Tuesday November 21 at 4:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball advances to Sunshine Slam Championship in win over UNLV