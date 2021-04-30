Jamin Davis looks forward to playing behind Washington's defensive line

Jamin Davis looks forward to playing behind WFT's D-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Behind its four first-round picks -- Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young -- the Washington Football Team's defensive line established itself as arguably the NFL's best in 2020. The rest of the defense fed off the line's energy, as Jack Del Rio's unit finished top five in almost every major statistical defensive category.

But, entering the 2021 NFL Draft, many felt in order for Washington's defense to improve from really good to elite, it had to improve at the linebacker position. That happened on Thursday night when Washington selected Kentucky's Jamin Davis 19th overall.

Shortly after the pick was made, Davis spoke with the local media via phone call and, naturally, was asked his thoughts about playing behind Washington's stellar D-line.

"It means the world to me," Davis said. "That was always something I always looked forward to, just playing behind great guys and making sure I'm having guys in practice taking everything full head of steam, making sure I'm all over the place and make plays with them."

Playing behind an exceptional defensive front is just one of the multiple reasons why Davis is thrilled to be headed to the nation's capital.

In Washington, Davis will have the chance to learn under head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, both of whom were once NFL linebackers.

"It means a lot to me knowing I have these coaches on the coaching staff that basically have been there before and situations that required them to have a lot of experience," Davis said. "Being able to learn from guys like that should help my game a lot and be ready to take this thing to the next level."

Prior to the 2020 college football season, Davis's name was on few draft boards. In fact, the linebacker said he didn't even think about declaring for the NFL Draft until his season at Kentucky ended.

But, after an incredibly productive season for the Wildcats in 2020 and a great showing at his Pro Day, Davis' draft stock continued to rise. So much so that Rivera said Thursday that Davis was the highest-rated defensive player on Washington's draft board.

"It's a surreal feeling, but it's not weird to me at all," Davis said on being a first-round pick. "My entire time, I played with a chip on my shoulder...always trusting the process. Now that everything has happened the way it has, I'm just ready to show the world who I am."