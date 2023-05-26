Jamin Davis had ‘minor’ procedure on knee, but not a long-term concern

When Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the media Wednesday ahead of OTAs, he relayed the unfortunate news that second-year tight end Armani Rogers had suffered a non-contact Achilles injury Tuesday. Sadly, Rogers is lost for the season on the first day of OTAs.

Rivera also said third-year linebacker Jamin Davis had a minor knee procedure this offseason but participated in walkthroughs and meetings.

“Jamin Davis is only going through walkthroughs and meetings right now,” Rivera said. “He had a minor cleanup procedure on his knee from a lingering issue from last season. He’ll continue to work his way back into the mix, and we’re not worried about this being a long-time thing.”

That’s good news. And Rivera is likely correct in saying Davis’ issue isn’t severe, and he’d be back as a full participant at some point soon. However, it does highlight the Commanders’ lack of depth at linebacker.

The Commanders chose to let four-year starter Cole Holcomb walk. Washington signed Cody Barton before Holcomb landed with Pittsburgh, anticipating that he’d replace him in the lineup. The Commanders brought in some linebackers on pre-draft visits but did not select one in the NFL draft.

Outside of a modest one-year deal for Barton, the Commanders again ignored linebacker in free agency. One reason is that Washington’s defense has de-emphasized the position a bit, often playing with either five defensive linemen or five defensive backs. And the Buffalo nickel position is more essential to Washington’s defense than a third linebacker.

Should the Commanders be concerned?

Washington’s defensive line is extremely talented and deep. The secondary, with the infusion of Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin, also now boasts outstanding depth. But the Commanders could use another veteran linebacker who can contribute on defense and isn’t limited to just special teams.

There are still players available who could help Washington. And for cheap. But based on what we’ve seen under three years of Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, expect the Commanders to roll with the same group in 2023.

Davis took a major step forward last season. Del Rio noted Davis’ ability in an interview with Julie Donaldson this week but also said the next step in his growth is eliminating the negative plays.

