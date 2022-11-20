Jamin Davis fined for uncalled facemask on Eagles' Dallas Goedert

NFL fines Washington player who facemasked Dallas Goedert originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, whose violent facemask on Dallas Goedert Monday night forced a fumble and sidelined one of the Eagles’ best players for at least a month, has been fined more than $10,000 by the NFL.

Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro learned Saturday night.

With 9:14 left in the 4th quarter and the Eagles trailing by two points, Goedert caught a short pass from Jalen Hurts at the 33-yard-line. As he was going down, Davis tore at his facemask, damaging his left shoulder and forcing the ball loose.

The infraction was obvious to everybody watching at the Linc or on TV, but inexplicably none of the refs saw it, and it went down in the books as one of the most egregious uncalled penalties in recent Eagles history.

Instead of the Eagles having a 1st-and-10 just inside midfield, Washington had a 1st-and-10 on the Eagles’ 33, and three plays later they took a five-point lead on a 55-yard field goal.

The Eagles placed Goedert on Injured Reserve on Wednesday, which means he’ll miss at least four games, starting Sunday with the Colts. The earliest he’ll be eligible to play is Dec. 18 in Chicago.

Goedert had been having a Pro Bowl season. He ranks second among all tight ends with 544 receiving yards, behind only the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

Davis, a 1st-round pick out of Kentucky last year, is on Year 2 of a four-year, $13.8 million contract, so he can handle the fine. It’s his second career fine. He was fined $13,933 last November after a roughing the passer penalty against the Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater. That penalty was called.

Meanwhile, the NFL did not fine either Chauncey Gardner-Johnson or Brandon Graham, who were both called for 4th-quarter personal fouls in the Eagles’ loss to the Commanders Monday night.

Gardner-Johnson was called for unnecessary roughness for a hit on receiver Curtis Samuel early in the quarter, and Graham was called for a late hit on Taylor Heinicke at the Washington 38-yard-line after Heinicke gave himself up on a 3rd-and-7. Instead of the Eagles getting the ball back down five with 1:38 left and a chance to win, the Commanders were able to run out the clock.