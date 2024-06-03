Jamie Vinson comes back to Austin, signs with Texas Longhorns men’s hoops

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austinite is coming home to play for the Longhorns via one of the most successful basketball programs in the country.

Jamie Vinson, a 6-foot-11 center who played his last two years of high school basketball for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, will play for the Longhorns next season, head coach Rodney Terry announced Monday.

Vinson played his first two years of high school at St. Michael’s Catholic Academy. He’s the No. 41 center prospect in the country according to 247Sports and the No. 11 player in Texas. Vinson chose Texas over several different schools including Kentucky, Rutgers, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas Tech, Nevada and Boston University among others.

Vinson is the third player Terry has signed from the 2024 class, making the recruiting class No. 10 in the country according to 247Sports. Vinson joins Tre Johnson and Nicolas Codie as members of the Longhorns’s 2024 recruiting class.

