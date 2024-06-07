Jamie Vardy pens new Leicester City deal

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new one-year deal, extending his stay at the King Power Stadium until 2025.

Since joining Leicester in 2012, Vardy has established himself as a club legend having won one Premier League title and an FA Cup.

His time in the West Midlands was due to come to an end later this month but Vardy has now extended his stay by a further 12 months.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Vardy said via lcfc.com.

“Obviously, the target at the start of last season was to get back into the Premier League and to do it the way we did and win the league, everyone was over the moon – it was a great season.

“I think what a lot of people don’t realise is that everyone was saying we had the best squad, but nothing is ever won on paper.

“We’ve got to go and put performances in, and you saw last season with how we were playing and getting the points, it worked wonders for us.”

Despite not being a guaranteed starter anymore, Vardy scored the most goals of any Leicester player last time out, finishing the campaign with 18 league strikes and a further two across all competitions.

Having secured promotion back to the Premier League as Championship winners, Vardy and Leicester will be looking to enjoy a productive return to the English top flight as they begin life without former head coach Enzo Maresca, who recently took the reins at Chelsea .

On a personal note, the 37-year-old will also be aiming to reach 200 goals for his current employers with only 10 goals separating him from the milestone.