Jamie Vardy may miss Leicester City's match against Crystal Palace due to injury fears

Jamie Vardy - Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has revealed he could rest Jamie Vardy for Leicester’s clash against Crystal Palace on Monday - amid fears he may lose his star striker for two months if he plays.

Vardy overcame a minor groin problem to face Manchester United in Saturday’s 2-2 draw, when he forced Leicester’s late equaliser with a shot that deflected in off Axel Tuanzebe.

But Rodgers is worried he could risk putting Vardy out of action for a lengthy period if he starts him at Palace just 48 hours after a taxing game against United.

Asked if he could afford to rest Vardy and key midfielder Youri Tielemans against Palace, the Leicester manager said: “Yes. We’ll look at it closer. I don’t want to risk injury, 48 hours between the games, especially with the season we’ve had and everything else.

“I’m not prepared to take a level of risk that means they’re going to miss six weeks to two months out with an injury so we’ll look at it and we’ll make changes - the numbers we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll assess the players and see where they’re at.

“The players’ health is always the most important. I’ll always pick a team that I think can get a result and if that means changing players then we will do that.”

Rodgers named an unchanged side against United from the team that beat Tottenham 2-0 but there are likely to be a raft of changes for the trip to Palace.

Centre-half Caglar Soyuncu will be back in the squad after recovering from a groin injury he picked up on his return to action earlier this month but winger Cengiz Under is a doubt with a hamstring problem. The game will also come too soon for right back Ricardo Pereira, who is out with a groin injury.