Jamie Vardy may miss Leicester City's match against Crystal Palace due to injury fears
Brendan Rodgers has revealed he could rest Jamie Vardy for Leicester’s clash against Crystal Palace on Monday - amid fears he may lose his star striker for two months if he plays.
Vardy overcame a minor groin problem to face Manchester United in Saturday’s 2-2 draw, when he forced Leicester’s late equaliser with a shot that deflected in off Axel Tuanzebe.
But Rodgers is worried he could risk putting Vardy out of action for a lengthy period if he starts him at Palace just 48 hours after a taxing game against United.
Asked if he could afford to rest Vardy and key midfielder Youri Tielemans against Palace, the Leicester manager said: “Yes. We’ll look at it closer. I don’t want to risk injury, 48 hours between the games, especially with the season we’ve had and everything else.
“I’m not prepared to take a level of risk that means they’re going to miss six weeks to two months out with an injury so we’ll look at it and we’ll make changes - the numbers we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll assess the players and see where they’re at.
“The players’ health is always the most important. I’ll always pick a team that I think can get a result and if that means changing players then we will do that.”
Rodgers named an unchanged side against United from the team that beat Tottenham 2-0 but there are likely to be a raft of changes for the trip to Palace.
Centre-half Caglar Soyuncu will be back in the squad after recovering from a groin injury he picked up on his return to action earlier this month but winger Cengiz Under is a doubt with a hamstring problem. The game will also come too soon for right back Ricardo Pereira, who is out with a groin injury.