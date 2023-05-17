Jamie Sharper, Troy Vincent Jr among 4 joining Raiders camp staff as part of Diversity coaching fellows

The Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship each year seeks to use the minicamps and training camp for each NFL team to give minority coaching hopefuls an opportunity to observe, participate and gain experience with the hopes of ultimately gaining full-time NFL coaching positions.

The Raiders will add four coaches as part of the program. A couple of whom were highly successful former NFL players.

Jamie Sharper — Defense

Troy Vincent Jr. — Defense

Torrey Gill — Offense

Matt Willis — Special Teams

Sharper played nine seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens (1997-2001), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Seattle Seahawks (2005). He was a member of the Super Bowl XXXV Champion Ravens in 2000.

Most recently, Sharper was a the Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers coach for the XFL DC Defenders in 2022. Prior to the XFL, Sharper served as the Linebackers/Defensive Line coach at Georgetown from 2018-22. He began his coaching career at St. Augustine High School, serving as linebackers coach from 2015-18.

Vincent Jr is the son of former NFL DB and NFL Executive VP of Operations Troy Vincent. Vincent Jr enters his first season as the Director of Recruiting/Scouting Analyst at Central Carrollton (Ga.) High School in 2023…He previously served as the Defensive Pass Game Coordinator at Paulding County (Ga.) High School from 2021-22…Participated in the NFL Career Development Summit in 2020 and 2021.

Gill is entering his second season as an offensive graduate assistant at Oregon State. Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant for two seasons at New Mexico State (2021-22) working with the wide receivers. Previous experience included three seasons as the pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach at Division III Whittier College (2019-21).

Willis played wide receiver for seven years in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens (2007-08), Denver Broncos (2008-12) and Detroit Lions (2013). Willis took part in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program in 2017 and 2018 with the Chicago Bears.

