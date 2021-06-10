Jamie Newman waived by Philadelphia Eagles

Former Wake Forrest quarterback Jamie Newman has been waived by the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Newman, who transferred to UGA football as a graduate transfer from Wake Forest before the 2020 season, later decided to opt-out of his senior year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Graham, N.C., native declared for the 2021 NFL draft and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Newman was one of the top-rated quarterbacks headed into the 2020 college football season, according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2019, Newman completed 220 of 361 passes (60.9%) for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while leading the Demon Deacons to and 8-5 record.

DawgNation shouldn’t blame Newman for making the best decision for himself, especially in the midst of all of the unknowns of a global pandemic, but you can’t help but wonder if Newman’s NFL track would have been different if he had played in Athens last season.