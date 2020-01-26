Jamie Murray triumphs in Australian Open mixed doubles first round match featuring ten-minute delay over disputed umpire's call

Jamie Murray and mixed doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands make their feelings clear

Jamie Murray has always been the serene one in the family, rarely resorting to the sort of curses and gesticulations that his brother Andy routinely employs. But in Melbourne on Sunday, Jamie became involved in a bizarre ten-minute row with the chair umpire over a disputed line call.

The argument blew up during a first-round mixed-doubles match. Umpire Alireza Chitgar became confused when Murray made a Hawk-Eye challenge, docking a point from him and his partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands because he had shouted out in the middle of the rally.

Murray objected forcefully, whereupon the dispute extended for so long that the opposing team – Marcelo Melo and Barbora Strycova – sat down on their chairs while they waited for it to end. But they too became incensed when a supervisor arrived and over-ruled Chitgar’s decision. A furious Strycova poked her finger repeatedly towards Murray’s chest and banged her racket on the net-post.

Murray and Mattek-Sands – who have won the last two US Opens together – eventually prevailed by a 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 scoreline. The post-match handshakes were cordial while Mattek-Sands later took to social media to express her thoughts regarding an online article with the headline: 'Australian Open match delayed for over 10 minutes because Jamie Murray and Barbora Strycova wouldn’t stop arguing'

She wrote: 'Wait...wait...wait....THIS IS NOT WHAT HAPPENED! #FakeNews Chair umpire was 100% wrong and was overruled by the @AustralianOpen supervisor for his amateur error.'