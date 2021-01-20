Jamie McMurray's son offers priceless reaction to Daytona 500 news

NASCAR Nation was treated to the news Tuesday of a familiar face returning to the cockpit to make another run at a second Daytona 500 win.

Spire Motorsports announced that Jamie McMurray will return to NASCAR Cup Series competition next month, driving the No. 77 Chevrolet in the Daytona 500.

Having last competed in NASCAR‘s top division in 2019 in Spire’s first-ever series appearance in that season’s running of The Great American Race, the seven-time series winner’s announcement was a popular one.

Nobody, however, was more excited than McMurray’s son, Carter.

As excited as I am to race in Daytona my sons reaction when I told him was priceless. pic.twitter.com/Nhy2Kb3FJS — Jamie McMurray (@jamiemcmurray) January 19, 2021

The 2010 Daytona 500 winner will attempt to secure his second Harley J. Earl trophy Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.