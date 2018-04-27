Jamie McMurray's car flips multiple times in Talladega practice crash





The crazy wrecking started early at Talladega.

Jamie McMurray’s car flipped over multiple times in a crash during Friday’s final practice session for Sunday’s Cup Series race. McMurray appeared to have a left-rear tire go flat and his car turned sideways. As McMurray’s car started to lift off the ground it was hit by Ryan Newman’s car. The contact catapulted McMurray into the air and then the flips started to happen.

McMurray was OK and walked away from the car before being checked and released at the infield care center.

