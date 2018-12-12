Jamie McMurray joins "whole new world" as NASCAR TV analyst

Fox Sports announced Wednesday that McMurray, the 2010 Daytona 500 champion, has been hired as a NASCAR analyst for the 2019 season.

McMurray, who just concluded his 16th season as a driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will appear on Fox’s “NASCAR Race Hub,” “NASCAR RaceDay” and in various other roles. He will work primarily from Fox’s new NASCAR virtual studio in Charlotte, N.C.

“As Fox Sports built the new virtual studio in Charlotte, we were equally invested in hiring the right personalities for our NASCAR programming,” said Steve Craddock, SVP of NASCAR Production, Fox Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Jamie McMurray brings a fresh-off-the-track perspective and a modest likeability everyone can relate to. He is a great addition to our team.”

McMurray, 42, tested the television waters with appearances on NASCAR Race Hub as an analyst in late October and early November. Additionally, he offered analysis in the Fox broadcast booth for Xfinity Series races at Pocono (June 2018) and Las Vegas (March 2017).

“As my driving career got closer to the end, I thought about doing TV but wasn’t sure until I did a couple of NASCAR Race Hub shows at the end of this year,” McMurray said. “I really enjoyed it more than I expected.

“It’s a whole new world, but that’s what I am most excited about – the new challenge and discomfort that comes with doing something completely out of my element.”

During his Cup career, McMurray amassed seven wins, 63 top-five and 168 top-10 finishes and also won the 2014 NASCAR All-Star Race. He is one of only three drivers to have won the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400 in the same season (2010).

In addition, he and Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan and Kyle Larson formed the winning team for the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona.