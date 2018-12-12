Jamie McMurray joins Fox Sports as studio analyst

Jamie McMurray will join Fox Sports a studio analyst for its NASCAR coverage in 2019, the network announced Wednesday.

He will be a studio analyst on “NASCAR Race Hub” and “NASCAR RaceDay.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McMurray moves into the role after 16 full-time seasons competing in the Cup Series, the last nine driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing. He has seven wins, 63 top fives and 168 top-10 finishes since 2002.

McMurray’s transition to television comes after he was replaced in the No. 1 Chevrolet by Kurt Busch.

“As my driving career got closer to the end, I thought about doing TV but wasn’t sure until I did a couple of ‘NASCAR Race Hub’ shows at the end of this year,” McMurray said in a press release. “I really enjoyed it more than I expected. It’s a whole new world, but that’s what I am most excited about – the new challenge and discomfort that comes with doing something completely out of my element.”

Ganassi has offered McMurray the opportunity to compete in the 2019 Daytona 500 in a third Ganassi car.

and on Facebook