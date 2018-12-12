Jamie McMurray joins FOX Sports broadcast team as an analyst

FOX Sports officials confirmed Wednesday that Jamie McMurray has joined its NASCAR broadcast team as an analyst for the 2019 season.

McMurray, 42, will make the transition to the studio for the network’s “NASCAR RaceDay” pre-race coverage and the “NASCAR Race Hub” midweek news show. The move was first reported by SportsBusiness Journal.

Excited to join the @NASCARONFOX team in 2019, and looking forward to this next chapter of my career. Thanks to all who made it possible! https://t.co/WiGDIbgIQz — Jamie McMurray (@jamiemcmurray) December 12, 2018

McMurray was replaced Dec. 4 as the driver of the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet. He has seven victories in 16-plus seasons competing in NASCAR’s top division, including a win in the 2010 Daytona 500.

Kurt Busch will pilot the No. 1 in 2019.

McMurray dabbled in broadcasting this fall with appearances on Race Hub in late October and early November. He also provided guest analysis in the booth for a pair of Xfinity Series events for FOX Sports the last two seasons.

“As my driving career got closer to the end, I thought about doing TV but wasn’t sure until I did a couple of NASCAR Race Hub shows at the end of this year,” McMurray said in a release provided by the network. “I really enjoyed it more than I expected. It’s a whole new world, but that‘s what I am most excited about — the new challenge and discomfort that comes with doing something completely out of my element.”

In the news release, the network described the transition to broadcasting as McMurray’s “next full-time ride.” Still left to be determined is McMurray’s future role with team owner Chip Ganassi’s organization.

During a Dec. 4 teleconference, Ganassi indicated he hoped McMurray would remain with his team and that his plans would be firmed up in the coming weeks. According to a September report by The Associated Press, Ganassi has offered McMurray a final Monster Energy Series start in the 2019 Daytona 500 and a potential managerial position at CGR.

FOX Sports indicated in the news release that an announcement for the full lineup for its 2019 NASCAR broadcasting team is forthcoming. The network announced in October that new, state-of-the-art technology will bring a new dimension to its studio set in Charlotte, North Carolina. The innovations are set to debut in February.