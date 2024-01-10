Jamie Gillan is the NFC special teams player of the week

Giants punter Jamie Gillan has been named NFC special teams player of the week for his performance in New York's 27-10 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Gillan had five punts with four downed inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 45.6 yards with a 44.0-yard net average. His longest punt of the day was 55 yards.

Gillan led the conference with 35 punts downed inside the 20 in 2023.

This is Gillan's second career player of the week award. He last won it back in 2019 with the Browns for his Week 2 performance.