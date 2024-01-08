Jamie George: I can step up to be England captain

Jamie George has 85 caps for England - Warren Little/Getty Images

Jamie George says he would be ready to step up if he is asked to succeed Owen Farrell as England captain for the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

George is one of the leading candidates to take over the captaincy following Farrell’s shock decision to step away from international rugby, having previously captained his club Saracens and the British and Irish Lions during their tour of South Africa in 2021.

Ellis Genge, another candidate to replace Farrell, is in a race to be fit for the start of the tournament while Tom Curry is out of the competition altogether. Another former England captain Courtney Lawes retired after the World Cup, leaving an opening.

George said he would be “hugely honoured” if he was asked to become his country’s next leader.

“I’m hugely flattered to be in the conversation,” said the England hooker, who has more than 80 caps for his country.

“Obviously I’ve played with Owen my entire life, so captaincy is something that has always fallen to him and rightly so because he’s incredible,” said George. “But to be in the conversation, that would be something that I’d be hugely honoured to do if I was asked.

“If I was asked, I do feel like I have led teams before, obviously I have done it with the Lions so it is something that I would really embrace and really enjoy, but regardless of who it’s given to, they will have my full support. I don’t see it changing who I am or how I am in and around camp, regardless.”

George (centre) or Ellis Genge (right) could succeed Owen Farrell (left) as England captain - Paul Harding/Getty Images

Farrell’s decision was based on the need to protect his and his family’s mental health following the abuse he received while England captain, and the Saracens fly-half is now understood to be in advanced talks with French Top 14 club Racing 92.



“I massively respect what Owen has decided to do as he is putting himself and his family first which is rare in professional sport and I love him for it,” added George, who has recently taken up an ambassadorial role for business loans provider Funding Circle.

“He’s a very intense guy and I don’t blame him for stepping back from the international game out of the spotlight for a little bit. If he believes that going abroad is the best thing for him and his family, I would be very supportive of that.



“Obviously he would be a very big loss to everyone at Saracens because of the player and character he is, but there’s no guarantee that he is going. If he does decide to stay because that’s the best thing for him and his family, I’ll be supportive of that too.

“He’s given so much to the club, so much to the game and so much to English rugby as a whole. He deserves to make his own decision and whatever he decides to do he has the full support of everyone at the club.”

