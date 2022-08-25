Jamie Erdahl's five rookie QBs turning heads this Preseason 'GMFB'
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl's five rookie QBs turning heads this Preseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl's five rookie QBs turning heads this Preseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Washington Commanders bring back a former draft pick.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman says he faced a cold dose of reality late in his career that ultimately convinced him to step away from the NFL.
The Milwaukee Brewers have seen a major decline in fan attendance in 2022 compared to recent 'normal' seasons. The cause might not be what you think.
Half the university’s golfers are from other countries, too. And things aren’t any better at Mizzou. | Opinion
Want to catch all the big games during the 2022 college football season? Here's the complete television schedule from Aug. 27 through Jan. 9.
Vikings fans will not be happy with this
A quarterback smoking at halftime of the Super Bowl? Unheard of these days. But it happened at the very first edition, and here's what led to the moment being photographed.
Aaron Donald put a hand on Joe Burrow in joint practices between the Rams and Bengals.
Ohio State vs Notre Dame game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens ran a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash on Wednesday at 48 years old.
Matt Harmon is joined by injury expert Edwin Porras (@FBInjuryDoc) to discuss all of the top-tier fantasy-relevant players that are coming into the 2022 season facing injury questions. Later, the guys discuss the Tennessee Titans, focusing on the injury questions surrounding Derrick Henry and Robert Woods.
Julian Edelman shared a funny Randy Moss story.
Dana White handed five UFC deals to winning athletes from Tuesday's episode of Contender Series as they all won in awesome ways.
This must have felt so good.
Week 1 college football expert picks and predictions for Thursday and Friday including West Virginia at Pitt, Penn State at Purdue, and Illinois at Indiana
Bogdan Gnidko set a KSW MMA record when he scored a lightning-fast five-second knockout Saturday.
The meme suggests that, under the new structure, Tour players now have it good – and could be less likely to seek alternative options.
Does Baker Mayfield have that dog in him? Panthers WR Shi Smith thinks he does.
Arte Moreno held so much promise when he bought the Angels in 2003. He leaves the team and the city in ruins.
If the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are looking for reasons to be motivated in 2022, they don’t have to look very hard. A pair of former Chiefs receivers have, in praising their new quarterbacks, thrown a jab or two at Mahomes, already one of the very best quarterbacks the game has ever seen. First, [more]