Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty reveal their Super Bowl LVIII matchup and winner
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty reveal their Super Bowl LVIII matchup and winner.
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty reveal their Super Bowl LVIII matchup and winner.
Introducing the newest NFL podcast series from Yahoo Sports: Zero Blitz.
Welcome to Nate Tice's new weekly Yahoo Sports column The Overhang, which takes a film-friendly view from outside the formation. Up first: the matchups that could determine Chiefs-Lions, and a couple enticing bets.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
Some key players will be out to begin the NFL season.
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
Week 2 is headlined by No. 11 Texas going on the road for a showdown with No. 3 Alabama and Deion Sanders' home debut at Colorado.
Andy Behrens reveals eight players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
SMU is headed for greener pastures in the ACC. How it all happened is a Texas-sized story filled with billionaires and big decisions.
The Tigers didn't punt on any of their six second-half drives yet failed to score a single point.
A military veteran stood before the Cowboys. The decorations he earned in combat spoke loudly even as he spoke softly. “February 11, 2024,” became the mantra — the date of Super Bowl LVIII.
In the first regular season Four Verts of 2023, Charles McDonald addresses the ongoing holdout of Chiefs star Chris Jones, talks up two sleeper teams and makes his picks for every division champ.
The NFL kicks off the regular season tonight and we kick off another season of the 'Stat Nerd' podcast with Yahoo Sports Dalton Del Don. Matt Harmon and Del Don share one stat you need to know about every team heading into Week 1.
The Rangers can only hope allowing 16 home runs in three games against their in-state rival is rock bottom.
"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that," the 25-year-old told ESPN.
The former All-Star might have sustained the concussion all the way back in May.
It's almost impossible for an NFL team to keep its starting QB a secret.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.
When is the Dak Prescott extension coming? If the rebuild around Matthew Stafford fails to make big progress, does he stick around?