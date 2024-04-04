Jamie Dixon signs contract extension with TCU

Jamie Dixon and TCU have finalized a contract extension that will keep Dixon leading the men’s basketball program for the foreseeable future.

After leading the Horned Frogs a to a third straight NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, Dixon wanted to reiterate his commitment to his alma mater and was eager to work out an extension. Dixon’s contract was extended out through the 2029-30 season.

Dixon was on numerous candidate lists for openings at Michigan , USC and Louisville, but his heart was always set on finishing what he started at TCU.

Since Dixon took over the program in 2016, the Horned Frogs have experienced their best stretch of basketball in program history with four tournament appearances and a NIT championship in Dixon’s first season.

Dixon is 160-110 at TCU in eight seasons and 488-233 all-time with a 328-123 record at Pittsburgh. Now Dixon can turn fully turn the focus to the transfer portal as he looks to bring in some veterans that go long with the 2024 recruiting class which is the best in program history.