Linebacker Jamie Collins wasn’t with the Lions at Wednesday’s practice and he won’t be back on Thursday or any other day in the future either.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the Lions are trying to trade Collins because his role on defense is going to be released. He also said that the veteran will not be in the building as that process plays out and noted that there is interest in Collins from other clubs.

“I wish him the best of luck,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions want to go younger at linebacker by giving fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes more time in the lineup moving forward.

Jamie Collins won’t be with Lions while they try to trade him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk