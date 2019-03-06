Jamie Collins, who the Patriots traded to the Browns, cut by Cleveland

It’s rare that the New England Patriots are wrong about a player when they let them go.

Their record in moving on from players at the right time isn’t spotless, but it’s pretty good. When the Patriots traded linebacker Jamie Collins to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick during the 2016 season it looked like a good deal for the Browns, but it wasn’t.

Collins was released by the Browns on Wednesday. He was a decent starter for the Browns but not the budding star Cleveland thought it was getting.

Once again, the Patriots came out on the right end of a transaction.

Jamie Collins’ contract was too high for Browns

Collins signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Browns after the trade. It’s not that Collins was a terrible player for Cleveland, but he certainly wasn’t worth the money by 2019.

Collins was due a $10 million salary this season, and that was too much.

Collins is 28 and will presumably get another shot. But he won’t have the same market he did when he signed that $50 million deal.

Collins should get another shot

With the Patriots, Collins established himself as one of the league’s most athletic linebackers. At times he looked more like a safety on the field. He seemed to fit what teams want in a changing game.

Collins dealt with injuries in 2017. Last year he started all 16 games and had 104 tackles and four sacks.

He was good enough to get another contract from someone. Maybe it would even be with the Patriots, at a much cheaper rate. New England rarely gambles and loses.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins (51) recovers a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons last season. (AP)

