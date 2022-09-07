Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins visited the Raiders on Wednesday.

He has familiarity with Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler and Patrick Graham from their days together in New England.

Collins spent parts of six seasons with the Patriots, playing 76 games with 58 starts and totaling 328 tackles, 18.5 sacks and nine interceptions. He was in New England from 2013-15 and part of 2016 as well as 2019 and part of last season.

In 2021, he played two games for the Lions and 10 for the Patriots.

Collins, 32, has 706 career tackles, 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles since the Patriots drafted him in the second round in 2013.

Jamie Collins visits Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk