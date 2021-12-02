Jamie Collins returns to practice; Kyle Dugger to COVID-19 list

As the new England Patriots begin their preparations for the Buffalo Bills, there was both good and bad news at practice on Wednesday.

Linebacker Jamie Collins returned from injured reserve per Chris Mason of MassLive.com.. Collins has tallied seven tackles in five games with New England as well as a sack and an interception.

Kyle Dugger was not at practice Wednesday. He is likely to end up on the reserve/Covid-19 list per ield Yates. His status for Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills is up in the air. Dugger has been a key contributor for the Patriots this season, and leads the team with 80 tackles.

As the Patriots prepare for a divisional matchup, the health on the defensive side is certainly going to be worth monitoring.

