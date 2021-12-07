Jamie Collins to return after IR-stint; Kyle Dugger out vs. Bills in Week 13

The New England Patriots will have linebacker Jamie Collins in Week 13, but won’t have safety Kyle Dugger.

Collins is making his return after a stint on injured reserve. Dugger is one of two players, including running back J.J. Taylor, who will miss the game after moving onto the COVID-19/reserve list. The Patriots also elevated safety Sean Davis and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale from the practice squad. Davis may see substantial snaps in the absence of Dugger.

New England’s inactives were as follows: defensive end Ronnie Perkins, tight end Devin Asiasi, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, guard Yasir Durant, cornerback Shaun Wade and linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

The Bills, meanwhile, will be without their top two options at punt returner: Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson. That could be a major factor in a massive wind and snowstorm in Buffalo.

The two teams kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Monday night.

