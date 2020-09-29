Jamie Collins was PFF’s top-graded LB in the league in Week 3

It took a couple of weeks for things to click for Jamie Collins in Detroit, but Sunday’s excellent performance in the Lions’ win over the Cardinals is a good example of why GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia were so keen on landing the veteran LB.

Collins wound up earning the highest grade of any linebacker in the NFL in Week 3 from Pro Football Focus. His 92.1 grade was earned thanks to a strong all-around game that included an interception and seven total tackles by the PFF metrics. Collins also registered a QB Hit on Kyler Murray. The coverage score of 91.1 is an outstanding figure, with zero completions charged against Collins.

The more traditional NFL stats credited Collins with six tackles, one QB hit and two passes defended. Collins came to Detroit as one of PFF’s top coverage LBs during the 2019 season with the New England Patriots. After a dumb penalty that resulted in an ejection in Week 1, Collins has really picked up his play.

