Jamie Collins injury: Will Patriots LB return for Week 13 game vs. Bills?

Latest update on Jamie Collins' status for Patriots vs. Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly aren't likely to have safety Kyle Dugger in the lineup for Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, but they might be boosted by the return of another important defensive player.

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has missed the last three games for the Patriots because of an ankle injury.

The Patriots, at this time, have not officially said Collins will be active for the Week 13 showdown versus the Bills at Highmark Stadium. However, judging by this tweet from his agent David Canter, it looks like we could see Collins on the field Monday night.

Collins was not among the eight players listed on the Patriots' final Week 13 injury report posted Saturday.

He has tallied seven tackles, one sack and one interception in five games with the Patriots after they acquired him as a free agent in October. Collins began the season with the Detroit Lions, who released him in September.

Kickoff for Monday night's Patriots-Bills game is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.